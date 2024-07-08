Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $16.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.
BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Insider Transactions at Bowlero
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
Bowlero Price Performance
NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.25 on Friday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bowlero Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
