Analysts Set Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) PT at C$78.14

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.14.

CGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group stock opened at C$53.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.97 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

