Brokerages Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price at $13.50

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westport Fuel Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:WPRT Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.