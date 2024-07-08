Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $124.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $1,985,697.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,906,191.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares in the company, valued at $56,906,191.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.