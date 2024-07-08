Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Target Price at $10.00

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,006,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

