Analysts Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) PT at $42.86

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.00. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

