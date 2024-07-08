Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $98.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

