TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $617.48 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

