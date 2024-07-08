Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

