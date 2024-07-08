FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.63.

TSE CTS opened at C$4.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$873.43 million, a PE ratio of -437.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.88. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$6.06.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

