APA Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Stock Down 2.8 %

APA opened at $28.60 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.