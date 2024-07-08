Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.