FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reduced by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFWM. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is -1.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

