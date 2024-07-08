Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

VTLE stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

