FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Decreased by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

