Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Permian Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $16.05 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.