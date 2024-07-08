Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Permian Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources
Permian Resources Stock Performance
PR opened at $16.05 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.