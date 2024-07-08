Reviewing TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) & HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH)

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HWH International and TRxADE HEALTH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92% TRxADE HEALTH -177.96% -291.04% -130.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HWH International and TRxADE HEALTH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $8.27 million 2.89 -$17.84 million N/A N/A

HWH International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRxADE HEALTH.

Risk & Volatility

HWH International has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRxADE HEALTH has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HWH International beats TRxADE HEALTH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace. It also distributes prescription medication, medical devices, and over the counter medication to pharmacies and medical clinics; and offers pricing transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services, as well as telehealth services. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lutz, Florida.

