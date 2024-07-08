Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Financial Analysis

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.77 -$116.63 million ($1.57) -5.48 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -27.55% -21.63% -5.69% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Horizon Group Properties

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.