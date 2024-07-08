Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,801.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 761,304 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

