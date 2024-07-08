Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of RSKD opened at $6.50 on Monday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.40.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
