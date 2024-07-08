Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Riskified by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $7,949,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Riskified by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.50 on Monday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

