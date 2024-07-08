Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $111,743. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

