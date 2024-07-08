Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,274.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,551.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,361.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,276.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $776.63 and a 52-week high of $1,555.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.