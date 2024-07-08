Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KURA opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

