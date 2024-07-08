Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$12.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.41. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

