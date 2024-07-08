Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.