Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
