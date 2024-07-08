National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NA opened at C$109.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$112.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.44. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$118.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

