USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock worth $69,682,572 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

