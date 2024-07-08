Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Down 1.6 %

HES stock opened at $146.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average is $149.05. Hess has a twelve month low of $129.12 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

