Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.96 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.