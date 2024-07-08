Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

