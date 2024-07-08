DA Davidson Comments on The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

AZEK stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

