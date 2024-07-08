AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
