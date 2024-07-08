Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INE stock opened at C$10.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$13.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Corporate insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

