Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

