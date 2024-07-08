Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

