SM Energy to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $43.63 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 848.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 785,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after buying an additional 358,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 751,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 213,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

