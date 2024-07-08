Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.64.

MKTX opened at $204.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.27. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

