Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:NDM opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( TSE:NDM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,280.00. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

