Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$23.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.33. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

