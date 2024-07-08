StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.