StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63.
In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
