Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

