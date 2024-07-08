Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

CTRA opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

