Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $656.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TXO Partners by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

