Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 485,403 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,024,944 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

