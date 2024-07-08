StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

