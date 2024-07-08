Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of RCON opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.38.
About Recon Technology
