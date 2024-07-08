Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

