Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.1 %

Haynes International stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $752.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

