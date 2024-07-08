StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.