Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of SIFY opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.
About Sify Technologies
